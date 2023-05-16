Attention single seniors: It's time for your "journey" to begin!

The Golden Bachelor: ABC's senior dating show will finally arrive this fall

The golden age of The Bachelor is almost upon us, rose lovers!

More than three years after ABC began running promos soliciting applications from "seniors looking for love," the network announced Tuesday that The Golden Bachelor will finally premiere this fall.

In a press release, ABC described The Golden Bachelor as a series that will "showcase a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

ABC will announce specific premiere dates for its fall series — including The Golden Bachelor, Dancing With the Stars, Shark Tank, Judge Steve Harvey, America's Funniest Home Videos, The $100,000 Pyramid, and Press Your Luck — "soon." For now, we know that Golden Bachelor will air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT after new episodes of DWTS. The network also revealed that Bachelor in Paradise has been renewed for season 9, which will air on Tuesdays this fall.

No scripted series were part of Tuesday's announcement, given the ongoing writers' strike.

The identity of the first-ever Golden Bachelor remains under wraps. In the past, fans (including myself) have lobbied hard for Bachelorette Gabby Windey's adorable Grandpa John, who first appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. During Gabby and Rachel's season of The Bachelorette, he joined Gabby and Erich on a one-on-one date, during which he asked if there were "a lot of good-looking chicks" in Santa Monica, where Erich lives. Sure, that was last year — but there's a chance that Grandpa John is still single and ready to mingle. You can watch that above.

Whoever is handing out the roses, here's hoping producers cast Holly, the 63-year-old retiree who showed up on night one of Clayton's season by mistake. "I'm here for the other Bachelor — the older, senior Bachelor," she said. "So I feel like I'm in the wrong place." It's your time to shine, Renee! (You can watch her entrance above at the 2:19 mark.)

