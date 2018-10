Englund hasn’t appeared on screen as the iconic character since 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, but this was an opportunity he couldn’t say no to.

“The serendipity for me was not only wanting to work with Wendi, but also…the last 10 or 15 years, people have approached me and told me these family stories about watching A Nightmare on Elm Street in the exact same period as The Goldbergs. The generation from the ’80s that saw it, Adam’s generation, remember it now as a family-shared experience — getting to go to the mom and dad video store to rent it, pre-Blockbuster, pay-per-view, see it on whatever cable existed back then, a marathon for Halloween…and I get this response from people who’ve lost a parent now or an older brother that went to Iraq or somewhere, and they have this memory of a family being scared together and being alive together and eating pizza together and cracking open a brew together in the living room of the family home somewhere in America the first time new movies were brought home for a whole new generation,” Englund says. “It’s something I never, ever imagined, that you’d consider Nightmare on Elm Street to have any contribution to the American family. I was ostracized as being this purveyor of violence and gore and bad for the culture, and I was very defensive of that because prior to Freddy I had been a very successful, mainstream, almost A-list actor and television star, but now I’ve been getting this new feedback, and when I saw Adam’s first draft, it just touched me so much…that’s really when I had to say yes — when I saw the words, the script, the story, and how sweet and how absolutely true and authentic it is.”