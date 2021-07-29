Get a first look at the Gold Rush spinoff called Winter's Fortune

Soaring gold prices pitting miners against miners over the frozen winter months!

The drama is played up big in this exclusive trailer teasing the Gold Rush spinoff called Winter's Fortune. This next chapter in Discovery's winning franchise features fan favorites Tony Beets, Rick Ness, Dave Turin, Fred Lewis, and Dustin Hurt doing what they do best – digging for gold. But this time, they're having to do it out in the friggin' cold.

See lots of heavy machinery break into the frozen tundra while "King of the Klondike" Beets talks about how he needs to step up his prospecting game, while Turin tries to stay a step ahead of the competition after spending lots of time resurrecting old mines. Hurt, aka "Dare Devil Miner," has his own cross to bear: he needs to make sure his camp wasn't destroyed by recent landslides.

Why Winter's Fortune? Well, Gold Rush remains Discovery's No. 1 show. So why not go the way of Law & Order's Dick Wolf and find new ways to spin off the uber-successful mother ship?

Gold Rush: Winter's Fortune premieres Friday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.