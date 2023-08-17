Wyatt will play the younger version of Army officer Lee Shaw, while his dad will pick up the role a half-century later in the story.

Kurt Russell and son Wyatt play the same character in Godzilla series first look

Like father, like son. The first look at Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the upcoming Godzilla monster-verse series on Apple TV+, was unleashed Thursday and confirms that actor Kurt Russell (Escape From New York) is teaming up with his son Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) to play the same character.

The father-son duo will play Army officer Lee Shaw. Wyatt will portray the character in the show's 1950s setting, while his dad plays an older Lee half a century later. The saga will span three generations, according to Apple, as it delves into the mysterious Monarch organization from the Godzilla franchise.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell as Army officer Lee Shaw in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' | Credit: Apple TV+ (2)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters continues the story told through the films Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). The series will track two siblings who are following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to Monarch. This mission leads them down a rabbit hole to Lee.

The 10-episode first season will also star Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Chris Black (Severance) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) developed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directs the first two episodes.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Godzilla returns in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' | Credit: Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Anna Sawai in 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' | Credit: Apple TV+

Both Russells have been involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kurt played Ego, the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, and voiced the role again in the animated Disney+ series What If...? Wyatt played John Walker, a Captain America replacement, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He'll reprise the role in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie.

Kurt, however, was last seen in the Fast & Furious franchise, in 2021's F9, while Wyatt had a prominent role in 2022's FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven.

A premiere date for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has not yet been announced. See the first-look photos of it above.

