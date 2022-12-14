God of War Show More About God of War type TV Show

Prime Video has officially ordered to series God of War, the live-action adaptation of the award-winning and massively popular video games.

Word of the adaptation had previously been reported, but the announcement from Amazon on Wednesday also confirms that the show will adapt the events of the 2018 game involving the realm of Midgard and the pantheon of Norse deities, not the original games that first launched in 2005.

God of War video game (2018) CR: Sony Interactive Entertainment Kratos rages in 2018's 'God of War' video game. | Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

According to a press release, "the series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak — his wife's final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world."

Rafe Judkins, who showruns The Wheel of Time for Amazon, is also showrunning God of War, which was developed for television and written by Children of Men Oscar nominees Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby.

The original God of War games began their story in ancient Greece when Kratos, a ferocious Spartan warrior nicknamed the Ghost of Sparta, slew Ares and became the new God of War. The 2018 God of War revamped the franchise with a much more emotionally charged story about Kratos leaving his life of violence behind and having a family in Midgard, leading him into all sorts of strife with Norse gods and monsters, including Odin, Thor, and the Valkyries.

Christopher Judge has long voiced the character of Kratos in the games, and Sunny Suljic voices Kratos' son Atreus.

God of War won five BAFTA Awards after its release in 2018, including Best Game and Best Performer for actor Jeremy Davies, who voiced the god Baldur. It also won three honors at the Game Awards, including Game of the Year. God of War Ragnarök, the latest sequel, was released on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles this year to great acclaim. From its six wins at the Game of Awards, Judge went home with Best Performance.

No casting has been announced yet for Amazon's God of War adaptation, though Judge has hinted on social media that he would like to reprise the role of Kratos in live-action.

"The God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio."

"We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series," Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added. "Rafe, Mark, and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos."

