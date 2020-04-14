God Friended Me canceled after two seasons at CBS

Image zoom David Giesbrecht/CBS

God Friended Me type TV Show

Looks like God's about to do some unfriending.

CBS announced Tuesday that its drama God Friended Me will conclude with its season 2 finale. The decision to end the series was reportedly made early enough so the creators had time to write the second season finale as a series finale, giving the show a proper sendoff.

“We’re extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons,” CBS and WBTV said in a joint statement. “We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team, and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life, and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last ‘friend suggestion’ in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”

God Friended Me stars Brandon Michael Hall as Miles, an atheist whose relatively normal life is changed entirely when a God Account friends him on Facebook and starts sending him friend suggestions that lead him to helping others. Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Joe Morton also star.

The two-hour series finale will air April 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Related content: