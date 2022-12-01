GMA hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes deactivate social media accounts amid romance rumors

Robach appeared to have deactivated her Instagram account, while Holmes seemingly took down both his Instagram and Twitter pages.

Good Morning America cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have deactivated their social media accounts amid rumors of a romance between them.

After a report surfaced alleging that the on-air GMA3: What You Need to Know personalities began a romantic relationship after leaving their respective spouses in August, as of Thursday morning, Holmes appeared to have deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, while Robach seemingly deactivated only her Instagram profile.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail posted several photos of the pair traversing New York City together. The outlet touted one of the photos as showing the alleged couple holding hands in the backseat of a car.

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on 'Good Morning America' | Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Representatives for GMA and Holmes did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, though a source told PEOPLE that Holmes and Robach did not engage in an affair with each other, but rather a consensual relationship that began only after they left their partners.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source told EW's sister publication. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Robach, 49, married Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue in 2010, while Holmes, 45, wedded attorney Marilee Fiebig the same year.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"She's got nothing to hide. They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything," the PEOPLE insider continued, adding that Robach intends to be on the air during Thursday's episode of GMA3.

Holmes joined the ABC family in 2014, with Robach also becoming GMA's news anchor that year. In 2020, Robach began hosting GMA3 as it shifted to a coronavirus pandemic-oriented broadcast, with Holmes joining as an anchor several months later. It has since reverted back to a daily news show covering a wide range of topics.

