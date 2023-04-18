With Love Show More About With Love type Music genre Jazz

When With Love made its debut on Amazon Prime Video, it became one of the few modern romantic comedies that centered Latinos and other marginalized communities. In season 1, creator, showrunner, and executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett wanted to show how the diverse Latino community celebrated holidays through modern love stories, intertwined with joy, heartbreak, and family.

For season 2, which EW can exclusively reveal debuts June 2, Calderón Kellett focused on different narratives that Latinos, the LGBTQ+ community, and other marginalized people were excluded from — those of major life milestones. "We're still making up for [lack of representation] and all of those romantic comedies where we have never seen ourselves centered," she tells EW. "There's always homages paid to big life events that have happened that we've never gotten to see ourselves in. And so, this is supposed to be righting that wrong of never seeing ourselves centered."

With Love season 2 first look 'With Love' season 2 | Credit: Prime

Speaking to EW for an exclusive first look at the upcoming second season, the Cuban-American creator shares that each episode will be devoted to a major celebration: Christmas Eve, an engagement party, Lily's double quince (30th birthday), a bachelor party, Thanksgiving, and yes, a wedding!

"We start with a direct pickup, figuring out who is getting married, and then, this season is really following that wedding," she teases. "It's following this Latino family supporting and loving [this couple] getting married. These stories being centered on queer people, brown people, AAPI, it's a rarity for our communities to get to see this."

With Love season 2 first look Vincent Rodriguez III and Marc Indelicato 'With Love' season 2 | Credit: Kevin Estrada/Prime Video

Another barrier she's hoping to break? An openness about sexuality, and her character Gladys is leading the way. Speaking about the photo where Gladys and her friend are engaged in some light S&M, she says, "There's no kink shaming. Everyone's got their kinks — walking in on parents having sex, visiting your aunt who happens to have a gimp in her house decorating her Christmas tree. This is the fun that we get to have that we don't usually get to have. And I'm so happy that we get to explore all of that, and fulfill all of those fun comedic moments that you would see in a romantic comedy, and it's through the lens of these characters."

With Love season 2 first look 'With Love' season 2 | Credit: Prime

Reflecting on her One Day At A Time experience, the showrunner says that show ended up really being about "what is it like to be Latino during the Trump administration." But in creating With Love, she took all the feelings of coming out of pandemic isolation to create something centered in joy.

"This is about Black and brown and queer and Asian people experiencing love and luxury and beauty and all of the things that are worth living for, like love and celebration of that, and centering these stories on love, and also simply existing," she says. "And how does that specificity change the story and make it a little bit new and fun in a way that invites people in? Because this show is really about: You're invited. You have a seat at the family table. That's what we want the viewer to feel, whatever background they come from. The show is for anyone."

With Love season 2 first look 'With Love' season 2 | Credit: Kevin Estrada/Prime Video

With Love season 2 premieres on June 2 on Prime Video.

