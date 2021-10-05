Gloria Calderón Kellett steps in front of the camera in first look at her Latinx rom-com With Love

After the final cancellation of One Day at a Time, showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett is focusing on love — With Love, to be exact.

EW can exclusively reveal that along with creating and writing the new Latinx rom-com series for Amazon Prime Video, Calderón Kellett is stepping in front the camera to star as Tia Gladys, and we've got a first look (below).

With Love centers on the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato), who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The five hourlong episodes, each of which is set during a different holiday, follow Lily, Jorge, and the rest of the Diaz family over the course of 12 months as they experience the highs and lows of life during some of the most heightened days of the year.

"The last few years have been full of trauma, and I really wanted to create something joyful because I think we all need it," Calderón Kellett tells EW. "Centering a rom-com around people from my community who are thriving and falling in love, dealing with relationships, celebrating the holidays together, all felt good and warm and healing."

With Love Constance Marie and Gloria Calderón Kellett on 'With Love' | Credit: Kevin Estrada/Amazon Prime Video

Calderón Kellett's character is described as "the aunt many of us know well, always offering up a potential suitor for the single family members." While Gladys has never married and lives life on her own terms, that also means she's the constant butt of the family's spinster jokes. "It's always fun to step in front of the camera," Calderón Kellett says. "And Gladys is the modern feminist tia that we all deserve! She doesn't care that the family thinks she is a spinster — she loves her life and love her family."

As for why Calderón Kellett wanted to play Gladys? "I just kept pitching jokes for her and it felt like it would be a fun character to play," she says, "and my co-[executive producer] Andy [Roth] said, 'You should just do it.' So I did."

Along with Calderón Kellett, Toubia, and Indelicato, With Love stars Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriguez, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, and Benito Martinez.

With Love marks Calderón Kellett's first series after her critically acclaimed comedy One Day at a Time, a reboot of the Normal Lear classic that concluded in 2020. The reboot originally streamed on Netflix for three seasons before Pop TV saved it from its initial cancellation and gave it a fourth season. (Check out what Calderón Kellett and executive producer Mike Royce previously told EW about all the unwritten stories they had planned for future seasons.)

All five episodes of With Love premiere Dec. 17 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more first-look images below.

With Love Mark Indelicato and Emeraude Toubia on 'With Love' | Credit: Kevin Estrada/Amazon Prime Video

With Love Emeraude Toubia on 'With Love' | Credit: Kevin Estrada/Amazon Prime Video

With Love Vincent Rodriguez and Mark Indelicato on 'With Love' | Credit: Kevin Estrada/Amazon Prime Video

