The actress is among the celebrities sharing their personal stories in the new AppleTV+ series The Me You Can't See.

Glenn Close opens up about 'childhood trauma' from growing up in a 'cult'

Glenn Close has revealed details about the trauma she experienced as a child, while her family were members of a controversial religious organization.

Close is one of the celebrities featured in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can't See, and during her segment, the Oscar nominee revealed that the beliefs imposed on her by the Moral Re-armament movement, which she referred to as a "cult," left scars that still impact her today.

Glenn Close Glenn Close grew up as a member of religious group Moral Re-Armament. | Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"From when I was 7 to when I was 22, I was in this group called MRA. And, it was basically a cult," Close said in the fifth episode of the series, "This Is Me."

"Everybody spouted the same things and there's a lot of rules, a lot of control," she continued.

"Because of how we were raised, anything that you thought you would do for yourself, was considered selfish," she explained.

According to The Independent, Dr. William Taliaferro Close, the actress' father, joined the group in 1954. The family eventually moved to the MRA's Switzerland headquarters. In 2001, the group was renamed to Initiatives of Change. It didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Close said the experiences she went through impacted her later-in-life ability to form relationships like finding a life partner (she's been married three times).

"I mean, it's astounding that something that you went through at such an early stage in your life still has such a potential to be destructive. I think that's childhood trauma," she said.

"Because of the devastation — emotional and psychological of the cult — I have not been successful in my relationships and finding a permanent partner and I'm sorry about that. I think it's our natural state to be connected like that," Close said.

Nowadays, the actress find support having relocated to Montana to be closer to her family.

"I've come back to my family. I'm connected to them where I used to be a whole country away from them for all my career," she said.

