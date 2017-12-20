Glee: Where are they now?

Darren Criss had already earned something of a cult following thanks to his time with internet sensations Team Starkid, for whom he portrayed Harry Potter in the troupe's famous unauthorized YouTube musical adaptations of the beloved book series. Criss rocketed to instant success when he appeared as Warbler Blaine Anderson in the second season of Glee. His first song, a cover of "Teenage Dream," became the show's best-selling single and hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The musician also wrote a song for the 2015 finale, for which he was nominated for an Emmy. Criss made his feature film debut in the indie film Girl Most Likely. While on Glee, he also led a Broadway revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. After Glee ended, Criss took over the title role in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a role he reprised for the national tour's stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles. He has also maintained a close relationship with Ryan Murphy, appearing in the Hotel season of American Horror Story. He's proved perhaps the strongest breakout from the cast, winning an Emmy, Golden Globe, and more for his work as murderer Andrew Cunanan in Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He reteamed with Murphy again in the Netflix series Hollywood and returned to Broadway in 2022 with the play American Buffalo.