"I was just floored by Cory," Kevin McHale said on the rewatch podcast And That's What You Really Missed.

Cory Monteith has been gone nearly a decade, but his former Glee costars are still in awe of the late actor's talents.

On the latest episode of their rewatch podcast And That's What You Really Missed, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz revisited the Fox series' season 1 finale and reflected particularly on Monteith's abilities as a performer.

"This whole episode, I was just floored by Cory," McHale said. "So good. It's ridiculous."

"He's so good," Ushkowitz agreed.

The two also expressed their regrets over not being more vocal to Monteith to reassure him of his talents. "We're talking about this, but what pisses me off is like he was such a good actor and I don't think we necessarily told him that enough," McHale said. "And like, the things we miss out [on] getting to see him do because he's so good."

Cory Monteith, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Kevin McHale on 'Glee' Cory Monteith, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Kevin McHale on 'Glee' | Credit: Eddy Chen/Fox/Everett

The episode in question, "Journey to Regionals," follows the New Directions singing group as they attempt to seize a necessary victory in order to keep the club alive. In the-run up to the competition, Rachel (Lea Michele) kisses Finn (Monteith), who later confesses his love to her. The regionals end with Finn's ex-girlfriend, Quinn (Dianna Agron), going into labor and the New Directions placing last.

Monteith, who starred as high-school-quarterback-turned-choir-star Finn Hudson, died from a drug overdose on July 13, 2013. He was 31. His death came while Glee was still on air, in between seasons 4 and 5.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy previously appeared on the podcast and addressed Monteith's sudden death and the decision to continue the show. "If I had to do it again, we would've stopped for a very long time and probably not come back," he said. "I would be like, 'That's the end' … Because you can't really recover from something like that."

And That's What You Really Missed marks the second Glee podcast from Ushkowitz and McHale; their first was Showmance, which ended in 2020.

They two revealed in November that they abandoned Showmance in the wake of castmate Naya Rivera's death in a drowning accident. "There was a reckoning of sorts for all of us in many, many ways," Ushkowitz said.

Listen to the latest episode of And That's What You Really Missed above.

