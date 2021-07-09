Glee stars share touching tributes to Naya Rivera one year after her death: 'Your spirit lives on'

A year after the tragic death of Glee actress Naya Rivera, her castmates posted tributes remembering their late costar.

Heather Morris, who played fellow cheerleader Brittany Pierce, who dated Rivera's character Santana Lopez on the show, expressed her continued grief over the loss of her friend.

"It hasn't gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera," Morris wrote. "I'm so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

In her photo tribute to Rivera, Morris also shared a pic of the new tattoo she got that reads, "Tomorrow is never promised."

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, shared a stunning photograph of Rivera, adding a simple but touching heart emoji.

Matthew Morrison, who played Glee Club instructor Will Schuester, did the same.

Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, posted a photo of Rivera onstage for a solo, writing, "Always a light, always with us. My heart is with you and your family today. ♥️ love you Nougs." She also shared shots of the actress in her Instagram Story, with the caption, "Your spirit lives on."

Kevin McHale posted a candid pic of the actress and wrote, "I miss you. Every single day."

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on the Fox series, focused on Rivera as a mom, sharing a shot of the actress with her son, Josey. "I miss and love you," Riley captioned the pic.

Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, posted a photo of Rivera onstage as Santana on her Instagram Story.

Lea Michele Lea Michele's Instagram Story | Credit: Lea Michele Instagram

Rivera died as the result of drowning on July 8, 2020, in Lake Piru, outside of Los Angeles. She was 33.

Back in April, members of the Glee paid tribute to the late actress during the GLAAD Media Awards, as they honored the impact of her work as an ally and her portrayal of out cheerleader Santana.