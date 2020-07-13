Glee cast and other stars react to Naya Rivera's death

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Naya Rivera after her death at age 33.

Rivera's body was recovered on Monday at the California lake she visited with her son on July 8. The actress was beloved by fans for her honest and heartfelt portrayal of cheerleader Santana Lopez on Ryan Murphy's Glee, her home for six seasons from 2009-2015.

Her costar Jane Lynch, who portrayed cheerleading coach Sue Sylvestor on the musical comedy, shared a heartfelt tribute for the actress on Twitter.

"Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family," she wrote on Monday.

Chris Colfer remembered Rivera with a lengthy Instagram post captioning an early photo of the pair.

"How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t," Colver writer. "Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be."

Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins on the FOX series, shared an image of a broken heart via Twitter in response to Rivera's death.

Josh Sussman, who played Jacob Ben Israel, also mourned the loss of Rivera, tweeting, "Naya, you will be missed so much."

Max Adler, who played Dave Karosky, expressed his pain using crying and broken heart emoji.

Vanessa Lengies, who played Sugar Motta, wrote, "So much grief today. Grateful for our love and connection. Holding everyone tight. Family for lifetimes."

The actress was also remembered by several queens from RuPaul's Drag Race season 9, on which Rivera made a memorable guest appearance during a challenge.

Farrah Moan posted video on Twitter of a segment in which the queens interviewed Rivera, writing: "I truly can’t even believe the news. This will always be a special memory for me. They only showed a minute, but we all got to ask her interview questions. She was so charismatic, sweet, funny and easy to talk to. My heart goes out to her friends and family. this is so sad."

"Sending much love and positive thoughts into the universe for Naya’s family!! RIP," Trinity the Tuck wrote.

"I've only met her once. On camera during a very stressful time but I'm so heartbroken and upset thinking about her child alone on that boat knowing the inevitable news that comes today. Let's celebrate Naya and her life to lift her and her Family up," Peppermint wrote.

See more tributes to Rivera below:

Rivera is survived by her parents Yolanda and George Rivera, her younger brother Mychal, younger sister Nickayla, and her 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey.