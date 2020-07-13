Body found in lake where Glee star Naya Rivera went missing

Authorities discovered a body in a California lake while searching for Glee star Naya Rivera on Monday morning, though they have not yet identified the body.

"Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning," the Ventura County Sherrif's Office tweeted. "The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake."

Rivera went missing on July 8 after setting off on Lake Piru on a rented pontoon boat with her son Josey, 4. The boy was found sleeping alone by boaters who called in the incident to authorities. Josey told police his mom went into the lake but never came back.

A photo of Josey taken by Rivera and sent to a family member during the fated trip by the actress aided in the search by helping guide authorities to the area by a cove. Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team told Us Weekly the photo helped narrow down a possible location.

A news conference will be held at 2 p.m. local time to provide an update.