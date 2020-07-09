Glee star Naya Rivera missing after young son found alone in boat, search suspended until morning

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after a boat ride with her young son.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirms a "missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles." Police tweeted that search and rescue has been suspended until "first light" tomorrow.

On Wednesday, the actress, 33, was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif. According to multiple reports, Rivera and her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, rented a pontoon boat and were swimming in the afternoon. When the boat was not returned on time, the lake staff searched for it and found her son floating unattended.

“He’s in good health,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Eric Buschow told the Los Angeles Times of Rivera’s son. “The family is going through a very traumatic time right now.”

Fox LA previously reported that Rivera's car was found nearby the lake. "The child was found asleep on the boat. Their vehicle, a black Mercedes G Wagon found in the parking lot with her purse inside," reporter Stephanie Stanton tweeted, along with a picture.

Just hours ago, the Ventura County Sheriff Department tweeted about a search for a "possible drowning victim" at the lake, but did not name the individual at the time. The message added that the county's air unit and a dive team were heading to the scene.

Rivera gained fame for starring as Santana Lopez on Glee from 2009 to 2015, but she got her start on TV at an early age on programs like The Royal Family, Family Matters, and The Bernie Mac Show. After Glee, Rivera appeared on Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water. In 2013, she also released the track "Sorry" with Big Sean, whom she dated until 2014.

She was previously married to actor Ryan Dorsey from 2014 to 2018, and they share custody of their son Josey. Rivera's last photo, from Tuesday, was a sweet closeup shot of her and Josey, with the caption "just the two of us."

EW has reached out to local authorities and Rivera's reps for more information.