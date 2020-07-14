Glee star Naya Rivera's cause of death revealed

Glee star Naya Rivera's cause of death was confirmed as accidental drowning by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday. There was no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the 33-year-old's death, but specimens have been submitted for a toxicology screening.

Local authorities in charge of the case have said neither foul play nor suicide is suspected in the case.

Rivera disappeared on July 8 while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey, who was discovered alone and sleeping on the rented vessel. Authorities said Rivera's last action before her death was saving her only child.

"We know from speaking with her son, that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey," a Ventura County Sherrif's Office spokesman explained at a Monday press conference. "It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

An outpouring of grief from her Glee costars, fans, and those impacted by her work flooded social media since the discovery of her body on Monday. Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck, and Ian Brennan say they are brokenhearted over the loss of the talented actress and singer. In a statement, the trio announced their intention to create a scholarship fund for Josey.

Rivera is survived by her parents Yolanda and George Rivera, her younger brother Mychal, younger sister Nickayla, and son Josey.