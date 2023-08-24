The stars of Glee harmonized for a sweet cast reunion on the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line, and Heather Morris ensured that the late Naya Rivera's voice was heard as they stood in solidarity with Hollywood's actors and writers on strike.

Morris shared an Instagram post Wednesday highlighting several photos of her with her former costars from the beloved Fox musical series, including Darren Criss, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Dot-Marie Jones, Becca Tobin, Iqbal Theba, Vanessa Lengies, Max Adler, Jacob Artist, Mike O'Malley, Josh Sussman, Romy Rosemont, and the series co-creator Brad Falchuk. The images also showed the actress holding up a sign with an iconic quote from Rivera's Glee character, queer cheerleader Santana Lopez: "The only straight I am is straight-up broke."

Morris' tribute came three years after Rivera — whose character developed romantic feelings for Morris' character Brittany Pierce — died at the age of 33 after drowning while on a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif. with her young son.

A video from the event also captured Criss and McHale dancing to a rendition of Barry White's "Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe" on the picket line, amid several photos of the cast posing together.

Santana (Naya Rivera, R) proposes to Brittany (Heather Morris, L) in the "Jagged Little Tapestry" episode of GLEE Heather Morris and Naya Rivera on 'Glee' | Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

"God, these humans," Morris captioned her post.

Notable Glee stars Lea Michele, Jane Lynch, and Dianna Agron were not present in Morris' photos, though Agron did comment on her Instagram post with a series of heart emojis.

