The pals ride around New York City singing Christmas tunes in a clip from the show's holiday special.

Don't rain on Lea Michele's Christmas parade through New York City with Darren Criss.

The Glee alums reunite for a new holiday special from Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which sees the duo driving through Manhattan, belting out holiday songs from the confines of their vehicle.

Broadway's current Funny Girl starts off with — appropriately — a rendition of "Christmas in New York" from the album Christmas in the City. This is followed up with Criss singing a number from his own Christmas album, A Very Darren Crissmas (Deluxe), called "Christmas Dance."

"I'm a fan of a lot of Christmas things," Criss says in the video clip. "So I wrote a little song about all the things that make me want to dance at Christmas — and there's even a little dance in it."

"That is such a Christmas banger!" Michele exclaims.

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series premiered on Apple TV+ earlier this month with episodes that featured Sandra Oh and Duran Duran, Nikki Glaser and Wilco, Kevin and Michael Bacon (a.k.a. the Bacon Brothers), Method Man and Chris Redd, the cast of Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, Ciara and Russell Wilson, and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton along with Amber Ruffin.

Lea Michele & Darren Criss Christmas Carpool — Carpool Karaoke: The Series — Apple TV+ Lea Michele and Darren Criss bring holiday cheer in 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' holiday special. | Credit: Apple TV+

Michele is currently starring on Broadway in the lead role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, in which she sings "Don't Rain on My Parade" — a favorite number of her Glee character Rachel Berry on the long-running musical show from Ryan Murphy.

Watch the clip from Michele and Criss' holiday special above.