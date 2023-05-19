Glee stars Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Uskowitz used to eat 'the worst s---' before making out

Even kissing gets boring when you're doing it for work.

Former Glee costars Jenna Ushkowitz and Harry Shum Jr. admitted as much on the latest episode of And That's What You Really Missed, Ushkowitz's ongoing Glee rewatch podcast with Kevin McHale.

Ushkowitz's Tina Cohen dated McHale's Artie Abrams in Glee season 1, but left him for Shum Jr.'s Mike Chang at the beginning of season 2. Tina and Make had the longest continuous relationship on Glee, lasting until the beginning of season 4. As such, the actors were often called on lock lips onscreen.

"We had to kiss a lot on the show. Like, a lot a lot— like, more than most couples I feel like," Ushkowitz said.

She recalled one particularly intense example. In season 3's "Prom-asaurus," director Eric Stoltz asked Ushkowitz and Shum Jr. to make out for the entire duration of Lea Michele's performance of "Jar of Hearts"... which, per Ushkowitz, Michele performed "like eight times."

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Ushkowitz on 'Glee' Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Ushkowitz on 'Glee' | Credit: Adam Rose/Fox/Everett

"Making out is so awkward [on camera], especially when you have to do it over and over again and [you're] trying to make it interesting," Shum Jr. said. "I remember you and me used to eat the worst s--t that we could think of, to just make it a little more interesting."

"Sour cream and onion chips," Ushkowitz recalled.

"Peanut butter and jelly sandwich," Shum Jr. added. "That combination existed for sure."

Named after the signature phrase in the recap that began every episode, And That's What You Really Missed is Ushkowitz and McHale's second Glee podcast. Their first, Showmance, ended in 2020 in the wake of Naya Rivera's death in a drowning accident. And That's What You Really Missed launched last September with Glee creator Ryan Murphy as the first guest.

Listen below (at about 40 minutes into the episode) to hear the pair giggle over their exhausting smooches.

