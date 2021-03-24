The cast will highlight the impact Rivera's Glee character had on the LGBTQ community.

Glee stars to reunite in honor of Naya Rivera at GLAAD Awards

Glee Streaming Options

Several members of the original Glee cast are planning to reunite virtually for a special tribute to their late costar Naya Rivera.

The tribute, to be introduced by presenter Demi Lovato, will honor the legacy of Rivera's Glee character, Santana Lopez, and mark the 10th anniversary of the character's coming out as a lesbian on the show. Lovato appeared on Glee in season 5 as Dani, Santana's girlfriend when she moves to New York.

GLAAD plans to highlight the impact that coming-out moment had for LGBTQ teens and for greater Latinx LGBTQ representation on television.

Glee Image zoom 'Glee' stars Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, and Heather Morris. | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Rivera died last July in an accidental drowning; she was 33. An original cast member of Glee, she joined the 2009 musical comedy with stars Lea Michele, the late Cory Monteith, Riley, Colfer, and many more. Morris played Santana's high school girlfriend, Brittany, on the series.

Many of the Glee cast members launched a holiday fundraiser for the organization Alexandria House in Rivera's honor.

Niecy Nash will host the virtual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, April 8. The ceremony will premiere on GLAAD's YouTube page at 8 p.m. ET, and will stream on Hulu the same night starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Streaming Options

Related content: