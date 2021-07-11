Chord Overstreet shares Glee cast reunion photo: 'Missed this crew so much!'

Together again!

Glee stars Chord Overstreet, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, and Jenna Ushkowitz had a reunion. Overstreet shared photo proof of the gang being back together on his Instagram on Saturday.

"Missed this crew so much!!! So good to be back and get to see all you wonderful people!! ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote to caption the slideshow.

Morris also shared the first shot on her Insta, captioning it with rainbow heart emojis.

Michael Hitchcock, who played Dalton Rumba on the show, and also wrote for it, appeared in the photograph (and shared it on his Insta story). Writer Matt Hodgson was also part of the meetup.

Chord Overstreet, Heather Morris, Damian McGuinty, Kevin McHale (bottom), Jenna Ushkowitz on Glee. Chord Overstreet, Heather Morris, Damian McGuinty, Kevin McHale, and Jenna Ushkowitz on 'Glee' | Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty

On Thursday, several members of the cast paid tribute to their late costar Naya Rivera on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Morris, who got a tattoo that reads, "Tomorrow is never promised," expressed her continued grief over the loss of her costar and friend.

"It hasn't gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera," Morris wrote. "I'm so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."