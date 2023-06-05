The Sex and the City alum plays a makeup mogul looking to shake up her business in the new Netflix series.

Kim Cattrall is HBIC alongside YouTuber Miss Benny in the first trailer for Glamorous

If flying first class, popping champagne, and living life in the fast lane were a job, Ms. Madolyn Addison would be the CEO. Turns out she already is in Glamorous, and now you can get your first look at the glitter-filled trailer for the upcoming 10-episode Netflix series.

In it, Kim Cattrall stars as Madolyn, a legend in the modeling world who now runs her own cosmetics empire, Glamorous by Madolyn. When she spots Marco Mejia, played by YouTuber Miss Benny, working behind a makeup counter, she offers him a job, hoping he can use his passion and expertise as a beauty influencer to give Glamorous a modern edge. Soon, Marco, who is queer and gender nonconforming, has embarked on his own journey of self-discovery: Who is he? What does he want in life? How does he live his own unique truth?

Expect to see some heavy clubbing, sickening transformations, and, of course, some of the best fashions of the summer as Madolyn breaks out a closet's worth of fabulous gold accessories. We also meet Chad, Madolyn's son and director of sales (Zane Phillips) and Venetia (Jade Payton), Madolyn's first assistant and a mentor to Marco.

Glamorous was created and executive-produced by Jordon Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Smash) with executive producers Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment.

Glamorous. Kim Cattrall as Madolyn in episode 106 of Glamorous. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023 Kim Cattrall as Madolyn on 'Glamorous' | Credit: Netflix

Fervent Cattrall fans were treated to another gift last week when news broke that she will return to the Sex and the City franchise with a cameo in the Max reboot And Just Like That. Cattrall has filmed a "cliffhanger" scene for the season 2 finale of the series, in which her character Samantha Jones is seen talking on the phone with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. The new season kicks off June 22.

Glamorous also premieres June 22. Watch the trailer above.

Glamorous. (L to R) Serena Tea as Serena Tea, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn, Miss Benny as Marco, Damian Terriquez as Dizmal in episode 105 of Glamorous. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023 Serena Tea as Serena Tea, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn, Miss Benny as Marco, and Damian Terriquez as Dizmal on 'Glamorous' | Credit: Netflix

