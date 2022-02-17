GLAAD study shows record number of LGBTQ characters on television

Racial diversity among queer characters has also increased for both broadcast and streaming shows.

We're here, we're queer, and you're only getting more of us. If you think you're seeing more lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer characters on television, it's because you are.

According to GLAAD's 17th annual Where We Are on TV report, out of the 775 series-regular characters on the 2021-2022 prime-time slate, 92 — or, 11.9 percent — of them are LGBTQ. That's not only a jump from last year's 2.8 percent, but also a record-high percentage.

Additionally, the report revealed that for the first time, lesbian characters represented the majority of queer characters on screen, with 56 characters (40 percent) identifying as such. While that's an increase of 6 percent from last year, the percentage of gay men on television decreased by 5 percent, with 49 characters (35 percent) appearing on scripted shows. Bisexual representation also increased, with 27 regular and recurring characters appearing in the 2021-2022 season.

Javicia Leslie as Batwoman and Liv Hewson in Yellowjackets Javicia Leslie as Batwoman and Liv Hewson in 'Yellowjackets' | Credit: The CW; Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME

"The growing state of LGBTQ representation on television is a signal that Hollywood is truly starting to recognize the power of telling LGBTQ stories that audiences around the world connect with," GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

GLAAD's report "analyzes the overall diversity of prime-time scripted series regulars on broadcast networks and assesses the number of LGBTQ regular and recurring characters on prime-time scripted cable programming and original scripted streaming series."

This year, GLAAD added five new streaming services to its report: Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Peacock. That made for a total of 358 LGBTQ characters on streaming shows, up from 217 last year.

On the broadcast side, the CW had the most LGBTQ representation among series regulars, with Fox a close second. The report also states that 42 characters across broadcast, cable, and streaming are transgender, an increase from last year's 29.

Racial diversity among LGBTQ characters is also up for both broadcast and streaming shows, though it decreased on cable shows to 45 percent. LGBTQ people of color currently make up 58 percent of the characters seen on television, outweighing white LGBTQ characters.

"After finding several decreases in the previous year's study, it is exciting to see quick progress made year over year with a new record-high percentage of LGBTQ series regulars on broadcast, as well as increases in underrepresented parts of the community including queer women, transgender characters, and LGBTQ people of color," said Megan Townsend, GLAAD's director of entertainment research and analysis.

Despite the many improvements across the board, certain LGBTQ spaces need a boost. For example, no broadcast network has created a show in which a majority of its cast members identify as LGBTQ. And representation of HIV-positive characters was down this year from three to just two: one in Netflix's Dear White People and the other in NBC's Ordinary Joe.

"At a time when anti-LGBTQ legislation and violence continues to increase, it is cultural institutions like television that take on the crucial role of changing hearts and minds through diverse and inclusive storytelling," said Ellis. "Networks and platforms must continue to prioritize telling LGBTQ stories that have been long overlooked, with a specific focus on the trans community, LGBTQ people of color, people living with HIV, and LGBTQ people with disabilities."

You can read GLAAD's full report here.