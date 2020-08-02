Gizelle Bryant rallied for The Real Housewives of Potomac to hold crabs in the title sequence

The Real Housewives of Potomac type TV Show

Gizelle Bryant campaigned for The Real Housewives of Potomac to ditch their champagne title sequences and get crabby.

"I rallied and cried and was like, 'We have to hold a crab, we have to,'" Bryant tells EW.

Since the beginning of Bravo's Real Housewives franchise, most cities have held an item representative of their location at the end of their respective title sequences. The women of Orange County hold oranges, the women of New York hold apples, the women of Atlanta hold peaches, etc.

While a crustacean may sound like a ridiculous thing for a group of wealthy women to choose for a situation like this, Bryant says, "I thought that that would explain where we are, and the fact that Maryland is such a crab town."

The author and EveryHue Beauty cofounder went so far as to send a picture of her holding a souvenir plastic crab in the style of a Real Housewife to convince executives at the show's production company, but their response was, "This is funny Gizelle. You can't be serious."

"I was like, 'I'm totally dead serious and this is what we should hold,'" explains Bryant, "but you know, I was outvoted clearly."

She also notes another Maryland-centric item was also nixed for the Potomac opening credits. "The other option was cherry blossoms," says Bryant. However, "the cherry blossoms are kind of on a stick of the tree and we couldn't figure out how to hold that in a nice way."

If Bravo was able to make animated lone stars work for the Real Housewives of Dallas, a crab or a branch full of flowers doesn't sound too outrageous for a Real Housewives opening sequence, but with the show five seasons in, Bryant admits, "I do like the champagne glass now that years have gone by."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo starting Aug. 2.

