Gizelle Bryant teases 'nothing is off-limits' on Bravo's Chat Room

Gizelle Bryant has entered the chat.

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s "most anointed one talking" is one of four Bravolebrity cohosts on the network’s new late-night talk show Bravo’s Chat Room, premiering Sunday night. Joining Bryant is Summer House’s Hannah Berner, Below Deck’s Kate Chastain, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams (the latter two of whom also serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Andy Cohen). With each of the women taping in their own homes on video chat, the quartet will discuss current events, pop culture, and their own lives in the series.

“Nothing is off-limits. Absolutely not,” Bryant promises EW, and these four opinionated women have “material on top of material” as far as topics to dig into: “There’ll always be something that is important to one of the ladies that she wants to talk about.” She names the recent loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as an example of the type of news they’d want to touch on, as well as adding, “the election is so important to everyone that there’s absolutely no way we cannot talk about it.”

That may sound heavier than much of the network’s escapist reality fare, but the outspoken cohosts will also provide commentary on the biggest pop culture headlines and insight into their own lives — and this quartet knows how to keep things very Bravo. “We’re all pretty much… I don’t want to say shady… Well, yeah, a little shady!” Bryant says.

The series follows in the footsteps of shows like The View and The Real, and Bryant feels “honored to be a part of [something] in that group of shows that allows women to just talk their talk.” That female perspective is an essential piece of Chat Room’s character: “We hear from men all day long!” Bryant says. “It’s great that we do have a platform to just give our take on things from a woman’s point of view. If you threw a man into the mix it would just change the whole dynamic, and we don’t have time for that.”

The quartet of co-hosts may have all been plucked from different corners of the Bravo-verse, but “all of us have huge personalities, [so] the dynamic is kinda like on fire,” Bryant teases. And not even Zoom can extinguish it: “We’re all in our homes, it’s like, a virtual situation, and the chemistry is still there. The fact that we have so much chemistry and we’re miles apart from each other, I think, is a good start. I can only imagine if we were ever to film it in a studio — it would be bananas, in such a good way.”

The event series is currently set at six episodes, airing Sunday and Monday nights beginning Sept. 27 immediately following Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, but Bryant is game for more. “It’s going to be great, and everyone’s going to love it. I can only hope that people want us to stick around,” she says. “Because I have things to say, okay?”

Bravo’s Chat Room premieres Sept. 27 at 11:30 p.m.