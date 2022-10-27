Girls5eva moves from Peacock to Netflix for season 3

If you really want to be famous 5eva, it probably helps to be on an iconic streaming service. Netflix announced on Thursday that it was acquiring the musical comedy series Girls5eva from Peacock and greenlighting a third season.

Girls5eva is about the members of a '90s girl group — Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Gloria (Paula Pell), and Summer (Busy Philipps) — who reunite in the present day to give their pop dreams one more chance. It was created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by 30 Rock veterans Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond.

GIRLS5EVA Busy Phillipps, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and Paula Pell on 'Girls5eva' | Credit: Zach Dilgard/Peacock

"Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment," Scardino, Fey, Carlock, and Richmond said in a joint statement. "Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience."

They couldn't help but also make the kind of meta-media joke that makes Girls5eva so fun, adding, "Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock '99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire."

Season 3 of Girls5eva will be exclusive to Netflix, which acquired co-exclusive global streaming rights to the first two seasons of the comedy as well. The announcement did not include a premiere date, but fans of the series should rest assured that while forever is too short, the future looks bright for Girls5eva.

