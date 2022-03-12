Girls5eva sets season 2 premiere date — get a first look and watch the teaser

We now know when Girls5eva will be 3gether ('cause that's one more than together!) again.

The hit Peacock comedy returns for its second season May 5 (yes, that's 5/5), the cast announced at a SXSW panel on Saturday. The first three episodes will drop on the streaming service that day, with new entries following weekly on Thursdays.

Girls5eva stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps as the titular '90s one-hit-wonder girl group (the fifth member died in an infinity pool accident), who reunite 20 years later to give their pop-star dreams a second chance. The series premiered in May 2021 and quickly became a hit, thanks to its infectious songs and clever storylines.

GIRLS5EVA Episode 208 Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and Paula Pell in 'Girls5eva' season 2 | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

"Season 2 of Girls5eva answers the simple question: What would happen if Girls5eva was renewed for a second season?" creator Meredith Scardino said in a statement. "We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer's journey as they enter 'Album Mode' and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms."

During the SXSW panel, the cast also unveiled a first-look clip from season 2, in which Gloria (Pell) finds out that she needs knee replacement surgery — just as the group learns that their team wants to start a PR and concert blitz ahead of the album.

"They're not gonna want me to promote their label post-op from a Hannibal Lecter board!" Gloria exclaims. Talk about un4tunate.

Watch the full clip of season 2 below. Season 1 of Girls5eva is currently streaming on Peacock.

