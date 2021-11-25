Girls5eva cast teases 'amplified' season 2 at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry perform "Famous 5eva" at the annual holiday event while previewing season 2 of the hit Peacock comedy.
The infectiously hilarious ladies of Girls5eva are family goals this Thanksgiving — and they brought a tasty season 2 preview to the dinner table this year.
Ahead of their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance of their comedic hit "Famous 5eva" from the popular Peacock streaming series, cast members Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry briefly teased what fans can expect when the show returns in early 2022.
"All of the best things about season 1 have been amplified and we know what works now," Bareilles told Al Roker during an interview at Thursday's event, previewing what lies ahead for the musical girl group at the center of the Tina Fey-produced satire. "We're getting to know the characters. We're so bonded, we really do get along — it's not just for TV!"
Later, the ladies boarded a Peacock-themed float to perform the show's signature tune, "Famous 5eva," complete with light choreography.
In a video shared earlier this week, the women can be seen rehearsing on the streets of New York City.
Other performers at the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade included Darren Criss, Kelly Rowland, Mickey Guyton, K-pop girl group Aespa, and this year's leading Grammy nominee Jon Batiste.
