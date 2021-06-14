Girls5eva will return for season 2

And 5, 4, 3, season 2! Peacock's original comedy series Girls5eva has officially been renewed for a second season, the streamer announced Monday.

"We are so excited to continue Girls5eva alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers," Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group's journey as they continue to hit just the right notes."

Girls5eva Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and Paula Pell on 'Girls5Eva' | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Girls5eva premiered in May and became an instant hit thanks to its infectious songs and clever storylines. The series, which focuses on a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s who reunite 20 years later to give their pop star dreams a second chance, stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps. Girls5eva was created by Emmy Award winner Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and executive produced by Scardino, Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner, and Eric Gurian.

All eight episodes of the first season of Girls5eva are currently streaming on Peacock, and if you want even more 5eva in your life ('cause 4ever's too short!) you can pick up Peacock and Epic Records' nine-track soundtrack album, Girls5eva: Music From the Peacock Original Series, which is available now.

Watch the official season 2 announcement above.