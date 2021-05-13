Watch the full music video for 'Famous 5eva' from Girls5eva

Girls5Eva (TV show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It's the song that started it all.

Peacock's Girls5eva follows the titular girl group as they reunite more than 20 years after their days as a one-hit-wonder sensation in the pop world. Now, as middle-aged women, moms, and just generally not-too-successful adults, they're giving stardom another shot, all thanks to a young rapper who options their biggest hit, "Famous 5eva," in one of his songs.

Girls5eva released all eight episodes of its hilarious first season May 6, and now EW has an exclusive look at the full music video for "Famous 5eva," which serves as the opening credits track for the series. Watch the oh-so-'90s music video above.

