Girls5Eva creator shares her inspiration for the series

In the new Peacock series Girls5Eva, Sara Bareilles, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps play four members of a one-hit-wonder '90s girl group. More than 20 years after their brief brush with fame, the women are given a second chance at stardom when a rapper options one of their songs. The problem? They all have very separate lives (and also, might not actually be good enough?).

"I really wanted to write a show about women in my age group, early-mid-40s," series creator Meredith Scardino tells EW. "I noticed all these girl groups were reuniting from the '90s — the Spice Girls were doing a reunion tour without Posh, even S Club 7 was reuniting as S Club 3 because they lost a few members. I just thought it was inspiring because I came of age when all of these groups were in their heyday, and I thought this is such fertile ground to be able to write about life now and then also write about these characters in the past and looking back at the '90s, all kind of set against this very hyperbolic world of pop music."

Girls5eva Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and Paula Pell on 'Girls5Eva' | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

The eight-episode first season follows the women as they reunite and try to claw their way back into the music industry. "It's always great when you have stories where characters kind of know each other but can still surprise each other," says executive producer Tina Fey. "And that's a great relationship between these ladies who were randomly put together to begin with and then also haven't seen each other in a long time. It lets them kind of get to know each other again."

The first season of Girls5Eva hits Peacock on Thursday.

