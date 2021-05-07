The women of Girls5Eva discuss those hilarious songs, Tina Fey's Dolly Parton, and more

Girls5Eva is ultimately a story about second chances. When a young rapper options a song from one-hit-wonder 90's girls group Girls5Eva, suddenly, the women have another shot at stardom. Starring Sara Bareilles, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, the new Peacock series follows the now middle-aged women as they reunite and once again attempt to make it in the cutthroat music industry.

EW gathered the stars, along with creator Meredith Scardino and executive producer Tina Fey, to talk about the 8-episode first season, from how it all came together to the amazing music. (Yes, they're releasing a real album.) And of course, we had to talk about Tina Fey's work on the show as none other than music legend Dolly Parton.

Watch EW's full Around the Table interview with the Girls5Eva team above.

Girls5Eva is available on Peacock now.