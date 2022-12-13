Georgia's past catches up with her in Ginny & Georgia season 2 trailer

Most teenagers know what it's like to get in a fight with a parent. But Ginny's (Antonia Gentry) situation is a little bit more complicated. It's one thing to disagree with your mom. It's something else entirely to find out that your mother killed your step-dad for you.

When Ginny & Georgia's first season left off, Ginny and her brother, sick of their mom's lies, decided to leave home. And when season 2 of the Netflix series picks up, they're staying at Zion's (Nathan Mitchell) place. In the newly released season 2 trailer, Georgia (Brianne Howey) can be seen spending her nights at home with Paul (Scott Porter) and lying about how she doesn't miss her kids.

Ginny & Georgia Diesel La Torraca and Brianne Howey in 'Ginny & Georgia' | Credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

And yet, as the trailer goes on, it's evident that Ginny doesn't stay away for long, and by the end of it, she and her mom are even making jokes about murder. Could this entire experience end up bringing them closer? Or will knowing the truth end up taking too much of a toll on Ginny? And then there's always the question of what Georgia will do next — and if it will involve murder.

Notably, the season 2 trailer — which you can watch below — features the return of an important figure from Georgia's past: Austin (Diesel La Torraca) can be seen saying, "Dad?" And seeing as how his dad was in prison, well, things are likely going to get very dramatic.

Ginny & Georgia's second season hits Netflix on Jan. 5.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.