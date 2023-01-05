Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey talks murder, men, and that season 2 ending

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Ginny & Georgia season 2.

Georgia Miller almost had everything she ever wanted: A husband she loved, a big house for her kids, and a community she could call home. But then, it all vanished.

In the season 2 finale of Ginny & Georgia — the story of how ferocious single mom Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) will do (and has done) anything to protect her family — Georgia's past caught up with her. Well, her recent past. Thanks to her decision to kill Cynthia's (Sabrina Grdevich) husband earlier in the season — even if she meant it as a nice act — Georgia ended the season being driven away from her wedding reception in a cop car. (Talk about an exit!)

EW spoke with Howey about Georgia's season 2 journey and that heartbreaking ending.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: When you got this role, did you go anywhere specific for inspiration?

BRIANNE HOWEY: Truthfully, I grew up with a young single mom. My mom had me at 21 and when I first read the script, there is so much of my mom in Georgia. She's savvy. She did what she had to do, whatever it took to take care of us, and she had to be incredibly, incredibly creative at times. So that relationship resonated with me right off the bat. The accent also really helps me get into character. It's just so musical and lyrical and Georgia is so performative. You can't help but lean into it.

I liked that Georgia didn't instantly cave with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and start apologizing for her actions. She stands by what she's done, even when her daughter is upset with her about it.

Georgia's worldview is more limited than others. Georgia does what she has to do. Like my mom was a pretty successful software consultant but you know, may or may not have worked at a furniture store at one point in time to get the discount to furnish our house. There's just little things like that that you just do what you gotta do. You have to be a little more creative and savvy when your options are limited. I truly don't think Georgia sees any other options. These are the most obvious options to her and the only option.

When we first pick up with Georgia in season 2, she and Ginny are not on good terms. What was the shift like for you to play Georgia without her daughter?

Season 2 we really start to see Georgia's cracks. Georgia's closer to breaking than we've ever seen her. And I think we see the mask unveiled more than ever. That actually goes for all of the characters, but especially Georgia.

I have to ask: Do you think she really loves Paul (Scott Porter)?

She is 100 percent all in on Paul. Georgia has never been allowed to truly only think about herself in a selfish way. Perhaps if she didn't have these two young children and she didn't live the life that she's led up until now, sure, her romantic love interests might be different, but that's just not the case. So right now she has to think of the whole picture, and I don't even think she's too concerned about herself at the moment. It's about taking care of the kids and making sure that everything's okay and that means Paul. And for that reason, I think she does love Paul.

It really feels like she lives her entire life in survival mode.

100 percent.

She must be so tired.

Being Georgia is exhausting. [Laughs] It's a lot. You completely nailed it. As I'm taking notes throughout the scripts, that's exactly what I'm writing in it. I'm like, "This is where Georgia's survivor mode clicks in." It all clicks into place when you don't have any other options and that's when you don't get to be selfish or think about yourself. Although, look, there are plenty of things Georgia does that we could definitely argue are slightly selfish. Sure. But to her, she's doing all of this, without a doubt, for her children. Like for Georgia, there is so much gray area, but her kids are the only black-and-white area of her life.

I love how, in one second, Georgia can be this terrifying lioness, and in the next, when someone like Gil (Aaron Ashmore) arrives, you see the scared girl that's been through so much.

It's so heartbreaking. He takes her right back there. All of your instincts have to kick in. You don't have time to think.

So for you, because obviously you're not playing young Georgia, but how do those flashbacks help inform the character for you?

I love Nikki [Roumel]. I think everything that she does with young Georgia is fantastic and for me, it does help inform it, both the dialogue and Georgia's responses. Just seeing how on-brand Georgia is and knowing that this is who Georgia has always been.

What was it like to film the scene where Georgia finds out that Ginny has been self-harming?

There was so much anticipation. Antonia and I, our stomachs were in knots for weeks. I knew how important it was and I wanted to honor it and I didn't wanna mess it up. And then luckily, working with Antonia, it's the easiest thing in the world. I just look at her face and she's so honest and vulnerable and I'm tapped in. I'm there. So that part makes it easy. But yeah, it's pretty devastating. But we have to talk about mental health. It couldn't be any more important.

Another major season 2 moment we have to talk about: What do you think motivated Georgia to kill Cynthia's husband?

This was obviously a big discussion. This is where George's worldview is slightly limited. Cynthia blocking Gil's application is maybe the kindest act anyone has ever done for her. This is, truly from the bottom of Georgia's heart, her way of repaying the favor. You put me out of my misery, how do I help put you out of your misery? In Georgia's mind and with her limited toolbox, this makes a lot of sense to help them move on.

So what was your reaction to the season ending with Georgia in handcuffs?

I think it's perfect. She finally lets her guard down and thinks, "I am truly happy this is all working," and of course the other shoe drops. Georgia's life is constantly brought back down to reality. And that's why Georgia is the way she is and has the outlook that she has. She knew it was too good to be true but she wanted to believe in this fantasy. But also, while we were shooting that scene where Diesel, who plays Austin, is running after the car, I was actually crying. They were like, "Georgia can't cry here." But my heart was breaking watching him!

Final question: Are you shipping Georgia and Joe (Raymond Ablack) as hard as like the rest of the world?

[Laughs] I mean, look, it's a little bit hard not to, but I have such a soft spot for Zion [Nathan Mitchell] and Paul. Especially this season, watching Paul in the house, it's so heartwarming and watching him so persistently try with the kids is so charming. And then of course there's Zion and those phone calls. I love shooting those calls with him. They have such a special relationship and I love watching Georgia get flustered with this new woman in his life. So it's hard. It's very complicated.

We did get that moment where we realized Georgia remembers Joe, though.

It was so satisfying! So sweet. It's fun for me to play Georgia around him because she lets her guard down a little bit. And like she says, she doesn't feel judged by him. And I don't know if there's anything more beautiful than that.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Ginny & Georgia's second season is on Netflix now.

