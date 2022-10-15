From Firefly to 9-1-1: Lone Star, Gina Torres looks back on her decades-long career

Firefly

Firefly is a beloved show that unexpectedly endured in the minds of its growing number of fans. It not only developed an iconic cult following as a one-season show, but in 2005 it was given the follow-up feature film Serenity to wrap up the story. After 14 episodes the space western was canceled in 2003 and the cast of the adventure series set in space was convinced it was over, but creator Joss Whedon never gave up. "It was this feeling of complete and utter disbelief because that never happens," Torres, who played second-in-command Zoë, says about Whedon assembling the cast at dinner to share the news. "Successful television shows get reboots, get movie of the weeks, but certainly not a feature film."

The cast's connection has lived on after the show. "The cast of Firefly has continued to have our own little text message thread," she says. "We really are each other's friends and allies and cheerleaders." While Torres has yet to reunite with Nathan Fillion on screen on The Rookie, she did appear on an episode of Castle with him. "What's weird is I know a lot of people that have gotten to work with all of my co-stars, but, of course, I would love to see them all again."