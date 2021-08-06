My 600-lb Life alum Gina Krasley dies at 30

Gina Krasley, who was featured on the TLC reality series My 600-lb Life in 2020, died Aug. 1 at her home in Tuckerton, N.J. She was 30.

Krasley appeared in the show's eighth season in an episode that spotlighted her weight struggles, which she said stemmed from physical and verbal abuse during her childhood.

TLC Network issued a statement Friday saying, "TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time."

Gina Krasley Gina Krasley on 'My 600-lb Life' | Credit: TLC

According to a death notice, Krasley passed away in her native New Jersey surrounded by loved ones. Survivors include her wife of six years, Elizabeth Krasley, as well as her mother, sister, three grandparents, and "many aunts, uncles, and cousins." The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in Krasley's honor be made to mental health charities.