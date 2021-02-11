Gina Carano won't be back on The Mandalorian; Lucasfilm blasts 'abhorrent' social media posts

The Mandalorian Close Streaming Options

Gina Carano's time on the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian appears to be up.

On Tuesday evening, amid a backlash to social media posts shared by Carano that compared modern American politics to Nazi Germany, mocked the use of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and propagated misinformation about voter fraud, Lucasfilm issued a statement distancing the studio from Carano and condemning her posts.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to EW. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Representatives for Carano did no immediately respond to request for comment.

Carano, a former mixed martial artist who made the leap to Hollywood via films like Haywire, Fast & Furious 6, and Deadpool, appeared in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian as Cara Dune, a battle-hardened mercenary.

In January, Carano spoke about her political views in a podcast by The Federalist. "The whole reason why I started speaking out is because I feel like there is a large group of people that were being silenced this year and being forced to play this game of wokeism or whatever it is," she said. "No matter who you voted for, no matter who you are, I want to create a platform where everybody can have an opportunity."

