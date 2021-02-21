Gina Carano has nothing but words of support for former The Mandalorian costar Pedro Pascal, even though she says he's done "some hurtful things."

In a new interview with The Ben Shapiro Show, the conservative actress spoke about being fired by Lucasfilm from the series earlier this month after sharing multiple controversial social media posts that sparked the #FireGinaCarano movement. The post that proved to be the end of the line for Carano, likened being a right-wing conservative to being Jewish during the Holocaust. It has since been deleted.

In the wake of the news, fans called out Disney for not firing Pascal, who also invoked the Holocaust in a 2018 tweet where he compared undocumented children being confined in cages to Jews being locked away in concentration camps.

"I adore Pedro. I adore him. I know he's said and done some hurtful things. I don't think posting anybody's number on social media is okay, " she said, referring to the actor sharing Senator Ted Cruz's publicly listed office phone number on Twitter in early January. "But we had an agreement after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you're a human being. And you're my friend first."

Carano felt that both democrats and republicans were "trying to drag [them] apart" because both are so passionate about their individual beliefs.

"That's what's been really crazy," she adds. "You see these people [on one side] being so passionate and you see people [on the opposing side] being so passionate. I just love that we're both passionate. We think a little bit differently, I think, through our different experiences. I know that we both have misstepped on our tweets. We're not perfect. We're human beings. But he's not a bad human being. He's a sweet person."

Further, Carano explained she learned that Disney was following the #FireGinaCarano hashtag when she was accidentally sent an "enlightening" email that revealed she had support within the ranks. She also felt like she was being watched more carefully while on production for The Mandalorian.

"They've been all over me and they've been watching me like a hawk," Carano said. "And I'm watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative."

She added, "I was prepared at any point to be let go because I've seen this happen to so many people. I've seen the looks on their faces. I've seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it's only a matter of time. I've seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself, 'you're coming for me, I know you are.' They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself.'"

Carano also claimed she's not alone in her battle against Disney.

"I'm not the only one that's ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply. I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can't because it would sell out a friend... Everyone is afraid of losing their job," she added.

The former MMA fighter also discussed the post that led to her firing, which featured an image of a Jewish woman fleeing men armed with clubs in 1941 Ukraine.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children," the post read. "Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

In her sit down with Shapiro, Carano, who said she's "so inspired by the gentle spirit of the Jewish people," maintained her intention with the photo was to "bring people together" and to call attention to "people tearing each other apart."

It was recently announced that Carano is teaming with The Daily Wire for a new movie after she was dropped by her agency UTA.

