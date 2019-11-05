There’s a Gilmore Girls musical in The Morning Show, and we wrote the songs for it

Emily has had it up to HERE with Lorelai, and this is her chance to let out her frustrations as she pours herself a martini and details the rules every woman should live by. As she sings, she gives Lorelai a makeover, turning her into the daughter Emily always imagined … until the song ends and Lorelai rips off her pencil skirt to reveal jean cut-off shorts as she walks out the door. —SH