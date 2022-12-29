Every Gilmore Girls season, ranked

Season 7 (2006-2007)

The heart of Gilmore Girls was always dialogue: the witty, pop-culture-laden, mile-a-minute conversations that the actors needed a coach to pull off. But in season seven, the only installment without original creator Amy Sherman-Palladino at the helm, the show loses its unique rhythm: the dialogue clunks, the bits go on for way too long, and the characters just don't sound like themselves. Suddenly, the show lives up to that MADtv parody where they ask, "Is this funny or just fast?"

Many fans were upset about melodramatic plot developments in season seven, like Lorelai and Chris' (David Sutcliffe) rushed and underdeveloped marriage, or both Lane (Keiko Agena) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy), Lorelai's best friend, having unwanted pregnancies. But honestly, the plot never mattered that much to the quality of the show (Rory and Lorelai's assessment that "nothing happens" in The Donna Reed Show could also apply to Gilmore Girls most of the time). The real problem with season seven is its sentimentality.

Viewers think of Gilmore Girls as a chatty, emotional show, and the characters do indeed talk a lot, but rarely about their feelings. In this season, all of the subtext becomes text. Lorelai spontaneously admits that everything she does is a reaction to her parents, Rory and longtime love interest/possible father of her child Logan (Matt Czuchry) have long conversations processing the tiniest conflicts, and the characters say "I love you" more in those 22 episodes than they do in all of the other seasons combined. It's not terrible writing, exactly, but it feels like any other family show on the WB. Many fans would place the oft-misguided A Year in the Life at the bottom of their ranking, but season seven was worse than bad: it was generic.