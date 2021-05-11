Gilmore Girls star Scott Patterson says he was 'nervous' to film Luke and Lorelai's first kiss

After more than 150 episodes as Luke Danes, Scott Patterson is returning to Stars Hollow as a viewer. With his new podcast, I Am All In — a reference to one of Luke's lines during his first date with Lorelai (Lauren Graham) — he's watching Gilmore Girls for the first time.

"Ever since the show ended, I always missed that connection with the fans," Patterson tells EW. "I found myself lucky enough to be a small part of a show where the fan base was just completely devoted to the show and the characters. I mean, it was on a level like I've never seen. This is my love letter to them."

For years, Patterson avoided the show. "I don't like watching myself," he says. "It's not a good experience for me." But now that he's had some time to separate himself from the work, he's able to watch the series with a new perspective. "Enough time has gone by where I can just really appreciate it as a fan. I'm really enjoying it."

Now a few episodes into season 1, there are certain stories and moments Patterson is looking forward to revisiting.

"I'm excited to get to the Jess stuff because I don't remember a lot of it and I just really enjoyed working with Milo [Ventimiglia], he says. "We always had such fun on the set and I just loved being that parental figure. Two of my favorite scenes in the whole library of Gilmore are pushing him in the lake and then knocking the hole in the wall with a sledgehammer."

And then there's the Luke-Lorelai love story, which really starts to develop in the series' fourth season. By the season 4 finale, Luke and Lorelai share their first kiss, a moment Patterson remembers well.

"[I remember] how nervous we both were on that day and how the crew stuck around to check it out because everybody kind of knew it was this iconic moment," he says. "We were nervous, and then we both realized that's exactly how the characters should feel. Because the nervousness we were having as actors was, 'We don't want to screw this up.' It's a big moment, and everybody knew it was a big moment and it felt like a big moment. And and then we both realized this is exactly how we should feel. We should take this into the scene and we did and got the results."

Then it would only take three more seasons and a revival for them to finally tie the knot.