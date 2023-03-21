Breaking news from the Stars Hollow Gazette: The costume supervisor for the Gilmore Girls revival knows who the father of Rory Gilmore's baby is based on basic mathematics. And no, it isn't the Wookiee.

Valerie Campbell, who worked on 2016's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, has declared in a series of TikTok videos that Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) is the father of Rory's (Alexis Bledel) baby, ruling out the forgettable Paul (Jack Carpenter) and the Wookiee that Rory had a one-night stand with in the series.

The four-episode revival from original creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, separated by the seasons, concluded with the "Fall" episode and the young journalist informing her mother (Lauren Graham) that she's pregnant, ending on the cliffhanger without explicitly disclosing the identity of the child's father.

"The only obvious choice is — you guessed it — Logan," Campbell said in her TikTok, adding in another video, "If it was Paul, she would've had the baby in the 'Fall,' if it was the Wookiee, she would've been about to burst."

Campbell added that Sherman-Palladino herself has asked why people "are even questioning who the father is, because it's supposed to be very, very, very, very, very obvious."

Of course, Campbell's declaration should come as no surprise, as Rory continued to see Logan, her former college boyfriend, in the revival, but differing theories have nonetheless swirled since the series' release. It featured the return of nearly all of the original stars, including Kelly Bishop, Scott Patterson, Keiko Agena, Liza Weil, Milo Ventimiglia, Yanic Truesdale, and Melissa McCarthy. The death of Edward Herrmann, beloved for his role as Gilmore patriarch Richard, was also incorporated into the storyline.

The original dramedy centered on the relationship between Graham's 30-something single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her teenage daughter (Bledel) in the fictional small town of Stars Hollow, Conn. It ran for seven seasons, between 2000 and 2007, on the WB and later, the CW.

GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE, Alexis Bledel, Matt Czuchry in 'Winter' Alexis Bledel and Matt Czuchry on 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' | Credit: Saeed Adyani / ©Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

Sherman-Palladino has left the door open for the possibility of a continuation of the revival, telling TVLine in 2020 that the only obstacle is the schedule of the series' stars. "The great thing about families is there is always story to tell," she told the outlet. "There's never going to be closure between Lorelai and Emily. Ever. And the older that Rory gets and the more she finds her own footing and has her own life — and she's potentially going to have a baby — she's going to be in conflict with Lorelai. Conflict and story and journey are not an issue. There's no [obstacle] behind it except for lives and people doing [other] things."

The revival "was one of those kismet moments where we were kind of all looking at each other and going, 'Well, let's take a couple of months and hang out together and remind each other why we drove each other crazy,'" she added. "And it was a wonderful experience. I really do believe that if the time is right and the girls are where they need to be in their lives [it could happen]."

