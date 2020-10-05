Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life gets network debut on the CW

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life type TV Show network Netflix

It's been 20 years since Lorelai and Rory Gilmore walked (and talked) into our lives on Gilmore Girls, and four years since they returned with the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Now the CW is bringing the revival to network television.

On Monday, the network announced that it has acquired Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life — originally made for Netflix in 2016 — and will air it across four nights in November. The revival, which takes place in the aftermath of Richard's death, sees the return of all Stars Hollow's favorites, from the titular Gilmore girls (played Lauren Graham by Alexis Bledel) to Stars Hollow's beloved townies and yes, all three of Rory's boyfriends. (Also important to note: Emily Gilmore wears jeans.)

A Year in the Life will make its network debut with a four-night event, beginning Monday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. ET and running through Thursday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. ET. It will also stream for free on the CW app and on cwtv.com for 30 days following its premiere.

