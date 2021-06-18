When you play a character for a long time, you can't help but feel a sense of ownership, especially over their journeys on screen. The Crown star Gillian Anderson and The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss feel deeply attached to some of their past performances, and reminiscing about them in a recent Actors on Actors interview for Variety discussed which characters and shows they'd like to revisit if they had the chance.

For Moss, it was her Top of the Lake character, Detective Robin Griffin. "We had always talked about it being three seasons. That's one I think there's actually definitely more story to tell," she told Anderson. As for whether or not she would ever play Peggy Olsen, the star's breakout Mad Men character, again? Moss made it pretty clear that while she wouldn't close the door completely on reprising the role, she's content with Peggy's story arc.

"I like where we left her on Mad Men," Moss said. "It was from 1960 to 1970, and I feel like I know what would happen to her. I think she became creative director of the agency, and worked the rest of her life, as she wanted to. But never say never, I guess."

Gillian Anderson, Elizabeth Moss Gillian Anderson and Elisabeth Moss | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Anderson also went the detective route, telling Moss that she'd love to return to The Fall and revive her character Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson. "That's something we are in discussions about," Anderson said. "Even when we ended those three seasons, we talked about the fact that one day - maybe in the same way that Prime Suspect came back. There were huge breaks between their seasons. Our writer-creator-director Allan Cubitt has been ready to dip back in and revisit it and her."

While series reboots are often fun, creators and actors risk coming back at a time when the world is in a different place, with different attitudes. Moss, who has been working on Handmaid's for the past six seasons, has felt that shift directly, as that show premiered under the Trump administration.

"We tried this season to take our show to a new place, to fulfill some of the promises that we were making over the past couple of years, and we really tried to imbue a sense of hope and a sense of triumph," said Moss, reflecting on how the series hits differently with Biden now in office. She thinks viewers feel "a sense of victory, a sense of people coming together, of connecting and family and relationships," adding, "Of course, it's still The Handmaid's Tale, so the stuff hits the fan eventually, as always. But we really wanted to focus on a new day, and a new era in the show."