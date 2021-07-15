Gigi Hadid replaces Chrissy Teigen as Paxton's narrator in Never Have I Ever season 2

Never Have I Ever Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Never Have I Ever loves a good narrator. The series surprised fans when it premiered with tennis legend John McEnroe as Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) inner voice, and Ben's (Jaren Lewison) season 1 standalone episode featured none other than Andy Samberg. And now, with the release of Never Have I Ever's second season, the series has chosen model Gigi Hadid to narrate for Paxton (Darren Barnet).

The reveal comes after Chrissy Teigen, who was originally set to voice the Paxton-centric episode, decided to leave the show in June. Teigen had come under fire in May after Courtney Stodden claimed that Teigen had repeatedly harassed them online. Teigen would later apologize to Stodden in a series of tweets.

"Chrissy Teigen has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever," a spokesperson for the show said in a statement at the time. "The role is expected to be recast."

Netflix kept the new narrator a secret until the show's release, but now that the episodes are out, viewers can listen to Hadid in the second season's third episode, as she discusses Paxton's struggles, from a broken heart to how difficult life can be for someone with a perfectly symmetrical face. (Samberg fans will also be happy to hear that he makes a brief voiceover appearance in the episode as well.)

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: