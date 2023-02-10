Giada De Laurentiis is leaving Food Network after 21 years

Giada De Laurentiis is saying arrivederci to the Food Network after 21 years.

The TV host and chef, known for such shows as Everyday Italian and Giada in Italy, has signed a new multiyear deal for unscripted series production with Amazon Studios, EW has confirmed. Under the pact, De Laurentiis will develop and executive-produce original programs with an eye toward starring as well.

"I'm looking forward to this next chapter," she said in a statement. "I've been a fan of Amazon for a long time, and I'm excited for what we will accomplish together."

Lauren Anderson, Amazon Studios' head of AVOD original content and programming, added, "With her charismatic passion for food and commitment to making extraordinary culinary experiences accessible to the home chef, Giada de Laurentiis has remained at the forefront of her industry for nearly two decades. We look forward to developing an exciting slate of projects with Giada, as she expands into new areas and we broaden our crave-worthy slate of cooking and lifestyle content."

Giada De Laurentiis Giada De Laurentiis | Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Although Food Network will no longer be De Laurentiis' main home, she won't be disappearing entirely from the network that made her a household name. Reruns of her shows, which include Giada at Home and Giada Entertains, will continue to air on Food Network and stream on Discovery+.

A Food Network spokesperson also said in a statement provided to EW that De Laurentiis would always be welcome there: "Giada De Laurentiis is culinary royalty, someone who has taught audiences how to properly pronounce every cut of pasta imaginable for nearly two decades. Food Network will always be proud of the beautiful content we have created together, and our table will always have an open seat for Giada."

De Laurentiis joined Food Network in 2002 with Everyday Italian, which, true to its name, featured her sharing recipes inspired by her Italian background. No stranger to show business, she is the daughter of actress Veronica De Laurentiis and actor-producer Alex De Benedetti, and the granddaughter of legendary film producer Dino De Laurentiis.