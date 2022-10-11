Get a first look at Grey's Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti alongside Zoe Saldaña in From Scratch

Putting Grey's Anatomy in his rearview, Giacomo Gianniotti stars in the upcoming Netflix romance, From Scratch.

Created by sisters Attica Locke & Tembi Locke and inspired by the Tembi's memoir, From Scratch follows Zoe Saldaña's Amy, an American student studying abroad in Italy, as she meets and falls in love with Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a Sicilian chef. Their romance is one filled with humor, great food, and unforeseen health challenges. Gianniotti joins the project as Giancarlo, a sophisticated Italian man who catches Amy's eye. It seems Giancarlo sets out to seduce her, using Florence as his unwitting accomplice.

From Scratch Giacomo Gianniotti and Zoe Saldaña in 'From Scratch' | Credit: Philippe Antonello/Netflix

"I met our amazing director Nzingha Stewart on Grey's Anatomy years ago and we always hit it off," Gianniotti tells EW. "I saw what a talent she was and knew very quickly that she would be headed for stardom. So when an opportunity to work together again had presented itself that allowed me to work with her and in my native country with my culture, it felt special. Zoe Saldaña was so excellent and kind. She is a true example of what any star should aspire to be in all categories. We had great fun shooting the first episode together. This book, this story, expertly written by Tembi Locke, is truly moving. I know this series will hit people from all over the world on a deep emotional level. The themes of love, loss, joy, and grief are all universal."

From Scratch Giacomo Gianniotti and Zoe Saldaña in 'From Scratch' | Credit: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

As for Giancarlo's relationship with Amy, the actor adds, "Love isn't always what it seems. And the universe sometimes gives us what we want and sometimes it gives us what we need. Like most exceptional and worthy women, they must kiss a few frogs before landing their prince. My character, Giancarlo, will be a test for Amy — and a very charming one, at that."

From Scratch also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Judith Scott, Kellita Smith, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai, Roberta Rigano, and Keith David.

The new series launches on Oct. 21 on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.