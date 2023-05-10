Gearing up for the season 2 finale, the star shares some his love of Jean-Claude Van Damme films, who he thinks is an underated rapper, and much more.

Pop Culture of My Life: Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar on loving Jean-Claude Van Damme, Pawn Stars, and more

When Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar talks about his role as Jay on the CBS comedy that's become a quiet hit for the network, his response zooms in on the joy that audiences experience watching the show as a highlight.

"Comedic actors aspire to see people smile, laugh, and be part of a collaborative community that brings joy to families and communities," he explains to EW. An added bonus for the father of two? "Generations can enjoy it at the same time," he says of the beloved comedy series.

For his character, season 2 was about finally getting into some ghostly shenanigans even though only his wife Sam (Rose McIver) is the only one who can see them.

Gearing up for the season finale (airing May 11), we spoke to Ambudkar about his pop culture favorites, from Jean Claude Van Damme to Pawn Stars and more.

GHOSTS Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar on 'Ghosts' | Credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What's a comedy movie that you watch again and again?

What is a ghost story that you love?

I'm a huge fan of The Conjuring movies. They're so scary and creepy and I love them. If I could only watch one horror movie, it would be the first Conjuring.

Is there a specific type of horror that is your favorite?

Paranormal horror. I'm a big fan of like exorcism movies or The Haunting of insert name of town or state. Whether it is Connecticut, Delaware, Texas, or Wichita. I like things where there's some evil entity that takes over the body then through faith and mystery we discover how to defeat it.

Have you worked with any of your heroes?

I just did a track with Doug E. Fresh for a movie called World's Best (out June 24) for Disney+. He is the godfather of hip-hop, and we were in the studio together! To be able to be featured on a track with him is a pinch me scenario.

Who are some of your favorite AAPI comedic voices right now?

Hari Kondabolu has a new special out called Vacation Baby, which is phenomenal. Him and Hasan Minaj are two of my favorite comedians. Also, Punam Patel, who is also in World's Best, is an incredible comedic actor. She's so damn good.

What was a TV show you loved as a child?

When I was a kid, I used to watch Get Smart reruns on Nick at Nite. My parents would let me stay up and I could watch Maxwell Smart and all his shenanigans. Also my mom and I used to watch Friends together and we bonded over it.

What is a TV show or movie you wish were on?

Any movie that Jean-Claude Van Damme has been in! I want to be in a Van Damme movie. I don't care what the budget is, or where we have to go to shoot - Bulgaria, Lithuania, Turkey, or Thailand, I'm there. Just let that be known. It's a public service announcement from me.

What was the last show that made you laugh out loud?

Abbott Elementary is incredible, shoutout to (showrunner) Quinta [Brunson]. Another I thought was funny, but more because of its charm is Tulsa King. It's a cool show and not a straight up comedy, but Sylvester Stallone is so wildly entertaining in it and I loved watching him in it.

Who is a rapper who was a big inspiration for you?

Andre 300, Slick Rick and Black Thought.

GHOSTS Utkarsh Ambudkar on season 2 of 'Ghosts' | Credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

What is a show that people would be surprised you love?

Pawn Stars. I freakin' love them. I will watch that thing for hours on end.

What song do you listen to for a mood booster?

It's a tie between "I Want You Back" by The Jackson 5 and "Feel Me Flow" by Naughty by Nature.

You're playing King Bumi in the new Avatar TV show. Who was your favorite Avatar: The Last Airbender character other than Bumi?

The cabbage man. He's my guy. As a father now with kids who break everything around me he's probably the one I relate to the most. He's just trying to keep his cabbage clean.

Who is a rapper you feel is underrated?

Krayzie Bone from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. He's got hooks for days. The sing rap that has taken over hip-hop started with guys like him and this other group called Crucial Conflict.

Who is a rapper on the rise you're enjoying right now?

His name is Benjamin Earl Turner. He's on the show Blindspotting and the boy's disgusting with a pen. Him and then my friend Kaly who is a South Asian rapper who i just hungry, independent and does it because he loves it. Between those two, my Spotify gets filled up pretty quickly.

Who is a hero of yours you'd love to work with next?

I would love to work with Quentin Tarantino. His aesthetic and the way he creates is just amazing. Also, I would love to work with Ryan Coogler. For different reasons that are both on my dream list.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Ghosts season 2 finale airs May 11 on CBS.