"Will she choose the good guy with the arrow in his neck or will she just keep lusting after these bootlegger boyfriends? Who knows?"

Sas and Flower? Pete and Alberta? The cast of Ghosts talks love in the afterlife

Ghosts need love, too ... don't they? Sure, they can go without food, air, or TikTok, but does the spirit ever stop pining away?

A panel of experts seem to think not. Those experts are the cast of CBS' Ghosts, who have some knowledge of what goes on in the afterlife.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Román Zaragoza stopped by New York Comic Con to chat with EW about their thoughts on relationships between some of their dearly departed characters.

GHOSTS Will Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) and Pete (Richie Moriarty) get together this season on 'Ghosts'? | Credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Both Zaragoza and Carrasco think their characters — Lenape storyteller Sasappis, a.k.a. Sas, and absent-minded hippie Flower — are ripe for some relationship exploration, romantic or otherwise.

"We want to know what our relationship is," Carrasco says. "We're kind of gunning for a brother-sister ... big sister."

"You just said that to me!" Grodman, who plays pantless wolf of Wall Street Trevor, interjects.

"Well, I'm angling to be family members with all of you guys," Carrasco admits.

But the real juicy love story might take place between Pinnock's jazz singer Alberta and Richie Moriarty's arrow-in-the-neck travel agent Pete. Pinnock, for one, is "really excited" to see what happens there.

"There's some little crushes going on," Pinnock says. "And I'm like, 'Will she choose the good guy with the arrow in his neck or will she just keep lusting after these bootlegger boyfriends?' Who knows? But I love that with this show, you can find love in the afterlife, too. It's just fabulous."

Grodman also points out that because there are "hundreds of years of history" between the ghosts and that they've all had relationships over the years in different forms that aren't strictly romantic. Grodman's personal favorite: the season one reveal that Thor (Devan Chandler Long) was Hetty's (Wisocky) "imaginary" best friend when she was a child.

"No other show can do that," he adds.

Watch EW's full video interview with the cast of Ghosts above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.